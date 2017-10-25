NEW ORLEANS -- It's hard to put Fats Domino's impact on music into words, so we'll just leave it to him. Here are a few ways to listen to New Orleans' founding father of rock 'n roll's most influential songs.
Ain't That a Shame -- Fats and Dave Bartholomew put out Ain't That a Shame in 1955, where it reached No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart and No. 10 on the pop chart. It wouldn't reach peak popularity until white recording artist Pat Boone covered the song, which pushed Domino to the masses.
Blueberry Hill -- First published in the 1940's, Fats' version would become the definitive recording in 1956, doing better than even Louis Armstrong's rendition.
Blue Monday -- Originally written by Fats' long-time partner Dave Bartholomew, Smiley Lewis recorded it first in 1954, but Fats' version recorded for the 1956 film "The Girl Can't Help It" would be the be the first R&B song to make the Billboard Magazine Pop Music charts (peaking at No. 5).
I'm Walkin' -- Fats and Dave Bartholomew wrote this hit together in 1957. It stayed at the top of the R&B charts for six weeks.
Jambalaya (On The Bayou) -- Originally written and recorded by Hank Williams, you've probably heard more than 100 bands cover it, but none of them can do it like Fats.
I'm In Love Again -- This was actually a B-side for Fats recording of the standard "My Blue Heaven," but when Fats Domino and Dave Bartholomew came together it was always bound to be a hit.
Whole Lotta Loving -- "I got a whole lot of loving for you, True, true love for you..."
Walking to New Orleans -- Bobby Charles wrote the song for Fats Domino after Fats invited him to come visit New Orleans. As the story goes, Charles said "I don't have a car. If I go, I'll have to walk."
Every Fats Domino single to make the US Charts:
- Every Night About This Time – Here Stands Fats Domino – 1950
- Rockin’ Chair – 1951
- Goin’ Home – Rock and Rollin’ with Fats Domino – 1951
- Poor Poor Me – This is Fats Domino! – 1952
- How Long – 1952
- Going to the River – Rock and Rollin’ with Fats Domino – 1952
- Please Don’t Leave Me – Rock and Rollin’ with Fats Domino – 1953
- Rose Mary – Rock and Rollin’ with Fats Domino – 1953
- Something’s Wrong –1953
- You Done Me Wrong – This is Fats Domino! – 1954
- Don’t You Know – 1955
- Ain’t That a Shame – Rock and Rollin’ with Fats Domino – 1955
- All By Myself – Rock and Rollin’ with Fats Domino – 1955
- Poor Me – Rock and Rollin’ with Fats Domino – 1955
- Bo Weevil – Rock and Rollin’ with Fats Domino – Rock and Rollin’ with Fats Domino – 1956
- Don’t Blame it on Me – Rock and Rollin’ with Fats Domino – 1956
- I’m in Love Again – Fats Domino Rock and Rollin’ – 1956
- My Blue Heaven – Fats Domino Rock and Rollin’ – 1956
- When My Dreamboat Comes Home – Fats Domino Rock and Rollin’ – 1956
- So Long – This is Fats Domino! – 1956
- Blueberry Hill – This is Fats Domino! – 1956
- Honey Chile – This is Fats Domino! – 1956
- Blue Monday – This is Fats Domino! – 1956
- What’s the Reason I’m not Pleasing You – This is Fats Domino! – 1956
- I’m Walkin’ – Here Stands Fats Domino – 1957
- The Rooster Song – This is Fats – 1957
- Valley of Tears – This is Fats – 1957
- It’s You I Love – This is Fats – 1957
- When I see You – Let’s Dance with Domino – 1957
- What Will I tell My Heart – The Fabulous Mr. D – 1957
- Wait and See –Twistin’ the Stomp – 1957
- I Still Love You – 1957 – Fats Domino Sings Million Record Hits
- The Big Beat – 1957 – The Fabulous Mr. D
- I Want You to Know – The Fabulous Mr. D – 1957
- Yes My Darling – Let’s Dance with Domino – 1958
- Don’t You Know I love You – Let’s Dance with Domino -- 1958
- Sick and Tired – The Fabulous Mr. D – 1958
- No, No – Just Domino – 1958
- Little Mary – The Fabulous Mr. D – 1958
- Young School Girl – The Fabulous Mr. D – 1958
- Whole Lotta Loving – Fats Domino Swings – 1958
- Coquette – What a Party! – 1958
- Telling Lies – Let’s Dance with Domino – 1959
- When the Saints Go Marching In – Let’s Play Fats Domino – 1959
- I’m Ready – Fats Domino Sings Million Record Hits – 1959
- Margie – Let’s Play Fats Domino – 1959
- I Want to Walk You Home – Let’s Play Fats Domino – 1959
- I’m Gonna Be A Wheel Someday – Let’s Play Fats Domino – 1959
- Be My Guest – Fats Domino Sings Million Record Hits – 1959
- I’ve Been Around – Fats Domino Sings Million Record Hits – 1959
- Country Boy – Fats Domino Sings Million Record Hits – 1959
- If You Need Me – Fats Domino Rock and Rollin’ – 1960
- Tell Me That You Love Me – What a Party! – 1960
- Before I Grow Too Old – What a Party! – 1960
- Walking to New Orleans -- …A Lot of Dominos! – 1960
- Don’t Come Knockin’ -- …A Lot of Dominos! – 1960
- Three Nights a Week -- …A Lot of Dominos! – 1960
- Put Your Arms Around Me Honey -- …A Lot of Dominos! – 1960
- My Girl Josephine -- …A Lot of Dominos! – 1960
- Natural Born Lover -- …A Lot of Dominos! – 1960
- Ain’t That Just Like a Woman – I Miss You So – 1961
- What a Price – I Miss You So – 1961
- Shu Rah -- … A Lot of Dominos! – 1961
- Fell in Love on Monday – I Miss You So – 1961
- It Keeps Rainin’ – I Miss You So -- 1961
- I Just Cry – Here Comes Fats Domino – 1961
- Let the Four Winds Blow – Let the Four Winds Blow – 1961
- Good Hearted Man – Let the Four Winds Blow – 1961
- I Hear You Knockin – I Miss You So – 1961
- Jambalaya – Million Sellers by Fats – 1961
- You Win Again – Let the Four Winds Blow – 1962
- Ida Jane – Let’s Play Fats Domino – 1962
- My Real Name – Million Sellers by Fats – 1962
- My Heart is Bleeding – Million Sellers by Fats – 1962
- Dance with Mr. Domino – Just Domino – 1962
- Nothing New (Same Old Thing) – Just Domino – 1962
- Did You Ever See a Dream Walking – What a Party! – 1962
- Stop the Clock – Just Domino – 1962
- Won’t You Come on Back – Let the Four Winds Blow – 1962
- Hands Across the Table – Let’s Play Fats Domino – 1962
- Hum Diddy Doo – Just Domino – 1962
- Those Eyes – Just Domino – 1963
- You Always Hurt the One You Love -- …A Lot of Dominos! – 1963
- Trouble Blues – Let the Four Winds Blow – 1963
- There Goes (My Heart Again) – Here Comes Fats Domino -- 1963
- Can’t Go On Without You – Here Comes Fats Domino -- 1963
- When I’m Walking (Let Me Walk) – Here Comes Fats Domino -- 1963
- I’ve Got a Right to Cry – Here Comes Fats Domino -- 1963
- Red Sails in the Sunset – Here Comes Fats Domino -- 1963
- I Can’t Give you Anything But Love – Let the Four Winds Blow – 1963
- Who Cares – 1963
- Just a Lonely Man – Here Comes Fats Domino – 1963
- Your Cheatin’ Heart – Let the Four Winds Blow – 1964
- Lazy Lady – 1964
- I don’t Want to Set the World on Fire – Fats on Fire – 1964
- Something You Got Baby – 1964
- Mary, Oh Mary – Fats on Fire – 1964
- Sally Was a Good Old Girl – 1964
- Heartbreak Hill – Getaway with Fats Domino – 1964
- Why Don’t You Do Right – Getaway with Fats Domino – 1964
- I Left My Heart in San Francisco – 1965
- Lady Madonna – Fat is Back -- 1968
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs