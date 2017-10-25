WWL
Fats Dominos most famous songs

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 3:50 PM. CDT October 25, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- It's hard to put Fats Domino's impact on music into words, so we'll just leave it to him. Here are a few ways to listen to New Orleans' founding father of rock 'n roll's most influential songs.

Ain't That a Shame -- Fats and Dave Bartholomew put out Ain't That a Shame in 1955, where it reached No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart and No. 10 on the pop chart. It wouldn't reach peak popularity until white recording artist Pat Boone covered the song, which pushed Domino to the masses.

Blueberry Hill -- First published in the 1940's, Fats' version would become the definitive recording in 1956, doing better than even Louis Armstrong's rendition.
 

Blue Monday -- Originally written by Fats' long-time partner Dave Bartholomew, Smiley Lewis recorded it first in 1954, but Fats' version recorded for the 1956 film "The Girl Can't Help It" would be the be the first R&B song to make the Billboard Magazine Pop Music charts (peaking at No. 5).

I'm Walkin' -- Fats and Dave Bartholomew wrote this hit together in 1957. It stayed at the top of the R&B charts for six weeks. 

Jambalaya (On The Bayou) -- Originally written and recorded by Hank Williams, you've probably heard more than 100 bands cover it, but none of them can do it like Fats.

I'm In Love Again -- This was actually a B-side for Fats recording of the standard "My Blue Heaven," but when Fats Domino and Dave Bartholomew came together it was always bound to be a hit.

Whole Lotta Loving -- "I got a whole lot of loving for you, True, true love for you..." 

Walking to New Orleans -- Bobby Charles wrote the song for Fats Domino after Fats invited him to come visit New Orleans. As the story goes, Charles said "I don't have a car. If I go, I'll have to walk."

 
 
Every Fats Domino single to make the US Charts:
  • Every Night About This Time – Here Stands Fats Domino – 1950
  • Rockin’ Chair – 1951
  • Goin’ Home – Rock and Rollin’ with Fats Domino – 1951
  • Poor Poor Me – This is Fats Domino! – 1952
  • How Long – 1952
  • Going to the River – Rock and Rollin’ with Fats Domino – 1952
  • Please Don’t Leave Me – Rock and Rollin’ with Fats Domino – 1953
  • Rose Mary – Rock and Rollin’ with Fats Domino – 1953
  • Something’s Wrong –1953
  • You Done Me Wrong – This is Fats Domino! – 1954
  • Don’t You Know – 1955
  • Ain’t That a Shame – Rock and Rollin’ with Fats Domino – 1955
  • All By Myself – Rock and Rollin’ with Fats Domino – 1955
  • Poor Me – Rock and Rollin’ with Fats Domino – 1955
  • Bo Weevil – Rock and Rollin’ with Fats Domino – Rock and Rollin’ with Fats Domino – 1956
  • Don’t Blame it on Me – Rock and Rollin’ with Fats Domino – 1956
  • I’m in Love Again – Fats Domino Rock and Rollin’ – 1956
  • My Blue Heaven – Fats Domino Rock and Rollin’ – 1956
  • When My Dreamboat Comes Home – Fats Domino Rock and Rollin’ – 1956
  • So Long – This is Fats Domino! – 1956
  • Blueberry Hill – This is Fats Domino! – 1956
  • Honey Chile – This is Fats Domino! – 1956
  • Blue Monday – This is Fats Domino! – 1956
  • What’s the Reason I’m not Pleasing You – This is Fats Domino! – 1956
  • I’m Walkin’ – Here Stands Fats Domino – 1957
  • The Rooster Song – This is Fats – 1957
  • Valley of Tears – This is Fats – 1957
  • It’s You I Love – This is Fats – 1957
  • When I see You – Let’s Dance with Domino – 1957
  • What Will I tell My Heart – The Fabulous Mr. D – 1957
  • Wait and See –Twistin’ the Stomp – 1957
  • I Still Love You – 1957 – Fats Domino Sings Million Record Hits
  • The Big Beat – 1957 – The Fabulous Mr. D
  • I Want You to Know – The Fabulous Mr. D – 1957
  • Yes My Darling – Let’s Dance with Domino – 1958
  • Don’t You Know I love You – Let’s Dance with Domino -- 1958
  • Sick and Tired – The Fabulous Mr. D – 1958
  • No, No – Just Domino – 1958
  • Little Mary – The Fabulous Mr. D – 1958
  • Young School Girl – The Fabulous Mr. D – 1958
  • Whole Lotta Loving – Fats Domino Swings – 1958
  • Coquette – What a Party! – 1958
  • Telling Lies – Let’s Dance with Domino – 1959
  • When the Saints Go Marching In – Let’s Play Fats Domino – 1959
  • I’m Ready – Fats Domino Sings Million Record Hits – 1959
  • Margie – Let’s Play Fats Domino – 1959
  • I Want to Walk You Home – Let’s Play Fats Domino – 1959
  • I’m Gonna Be A Wheel Someday – Let’s Play Fats Domino – 1959
  • Be My Guest – Fats Domino Sings Million Record Hits – 1959
  • I’ve Been Around – Fats Domino Sings Million Record Hits – 1959
  • Country Boy – Fats Domino Sings Million Record Hits – 1959
  • If You Need Me – Fats Domino Rock and Rollin’ – 1960
  • Tell Me That You Love Me – What a Party! – 1960
  • Before I Grow Too Old – What a Party! – 1960
  • Walking to New Orleans -- …A Lot of Dominos! – 1960
  • Don’t Come Knockin’ -- …A Lot of Dominos! – 1960
  • Three Nights a Week -- …A Lot of Dominos! – 1960
  • Put Your Arms Around Me Honey -- …A Lot of Dominos! – 1960
  • My Girl Josephine -- …A Lot of Dominos! – 1960
  • Natural Born Lover -- …A Lot of Dominos! – 1960
  • Ain’t That Just Like a Woman – I Miss You So – 1961
  • What a Price – I Miss You So – 1961
  • Shu Rah -- … A Lot of Dominos! – 1961
  • Fell in Love on Monday – I Miss You So – 1961
  • It Keeps Rainin’ – I Miss You So -- 1961
  • I Just Cry – Here Comes Fats Domino – 1961
  • Let the Four Winds Blow – Let the Four Winds Blow – 1961
  • Good Hearted Man – Let the Four Winds Blow – 1961
  • I Hear You Knockin – I Miss You So – 1961
  • Jambalaya – Million Sellers by Fats – 1961
  • You Win Again – Let the Four Winds Blow – 1962
  • Ida Jane – Let’s Play Fats Domino – 1962
  • My Real Name – Million Sellers by Fats – 1962
  • My Heart is Bleeding – Million Sellers by Fats – 1962
  • Dance with Mr. Domino – Just Domino – 1962
  • Nothing New (Same Old Thing) – Just Domino – 1962
  • Did You Ever See a Dream Walking – What a Party! – 1962
  • Stop the Clock – Just Domino – 1962
  • Won’t You Come on Back – Let the Four Winds Blow – 1962
  • Hands Across the Table – Let’s Play Fats Domino – 1962
  • Hum Diddy Doo – Just Domino – 1962
  • Those Eyes – Just Domino – 1963
  • You Always Hurt the One You Love -- …A Lot of Dominos! – 1963
  • Trouble Blues – Let the Four Winds Blow – 1963
  • There Goes (My Heart Again) – Here Comes Fats Domino -- 1963
  • Can’t Go On Without You – Here Comes Fats Domino -- 1963
  • When I’m Walking (Let Me Walk) – Here Comes Fats Domino -- 1963
  • I’ve Got a Right to Cry – Here Comes Fats Domino -- 1963
  • Red Sails in the Sunset – Here Comes Fats Domino -- 1963
  • I Can’t Give you Anything But Love – Let the Four Winds Blow – 1963
  • Who Cares – 1963
  • Just a Lonely Man – Here Comes Fats Domino – 1963
  • Your Cheatin’ Heart – Let the Four Winds Blow – 1964
  • Lazy Lady – 1964
  • I don’t Want to Set the World on Fire – Fats on Fire – 1964
  • Something You Got Baby – 1964
  • Mary, Oh Mary – Fats on Fire – 1964
  • Sally Was a Good Old Girl – 1964
  • Heartbreak Hill – Getaway with Fats Domino – 1964
  • Why Don’t You Do Right – Getaway with Fats Domino – 1964
  • I Left My Heart in San Francisco – 1965
  • Lady Madonna – Fat is Back -- 1968

