NEW ORLEANS -- It's hard to put Fats Domino's impact on music into words, so we'll just leave it to him. Here are a few ways to listen to New Orleans' founding father of rock 'n roll's most influential songs.

Ain't That a Shame -- Fats and Dave Bartholomew put out Ain't That a Shame in 1955, where it reached No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart and No. 10 on the pop chart. It wouldn't reach peak popularity until white recording artist Pat Boone covered the song, which pushed Domino to the masses.

Blueberry Hill -- First published in the 1940's, Fats' version would become the definitive recording in 1956, doing better than even Louis Armstrong's rendition.

Blue Monday -- Originally written by Fats' long-time partner Dave Bartholomew, Smiley Lewis recorded it first in 1954, but Fats' version recorded for the 1956 film "The Girl Can't Help It" would be the be the first R&B song to make the Billboard Magazine Pop Music charts (peaking at No. 5).

I'm Walkin' -- Fats and Dave Bartholomew wrote this hit together in 1957. It stayed at the top of the R&B charts for six weeks.

Jambalaya (On The Bayou) -- Originally written and recorded by Hank Williams, you've probably heard more than 100 bands cover it, but none of them can do it like Fats.

I'm In Love Again -- This was actually a B-side for Fats recording of the standard "My Blue Heaven," but when Fats Domino and Dave Bartholomew came together it was always bound to be a hit.

Whole Lotta Loving -- " I got a whole lot of loving for you, True, true love for you..."

Walking to New Orleans -- Bobby Charles wrote the song for Fats Domino after Fats invited him to come visit New Orleans. As the story goes, Charles said "I don't have a car. If I go, I'll have to walk."