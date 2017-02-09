WWL
Close

Little Rascals parade route - mobile version

WWL 2:21 PM. CST February 09, 2017

Parade rolls in Metairie noon on Feb. 12. 

(See detailed map below)

(© 2017 WWL)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories