Live @ 2:45 p.m.: City officials outline preparation for TD Harvey

NEW ORLEANS -- Tropical Depression Harvey may bring heavy rain to the New Orleans area this weekend.
Director of New Orleans Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Aaron Miller and Interim Director for the Department of Public Works Dani Galloway will update the public on the city's preparations for the storm.
WWLTV.com will livestream the press conference here at 2:45 p.m.
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs