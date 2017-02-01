Close LIVE at 4 p.m.: Coach O hosts press conference on LSU's recruiting class WWL Breaking Live Video WWLTV.com , WWL 4:04 PM. CST February 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BATON ROUGE -- Head Coach Ed Orgeron will speak on his first recruiting class as LSU's head coach. (© 2017 WWL) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Two men killed outside Edna Karr basketball game One woman shot during apparent road rage incident, JPSO says JP Council details Yenni texts in letter to colleauges Inmate found murdered in Amite Meet LSU's biggest recruit, literally Inmate killed in prison in apparent dispute Gretna suspect races through busy park Stores shifting in Lakeside Mall Lacombe Heart Hospital closing its doors Stomach virus hitting children, adults More Stories Harrison: Clues scarce in fatal shooting outside… Feb. 1, 2017, 3:43 p.m. Coroner: Tangi inmate died from blow to the head Feb. 1, 2017, 3:13 p.m. Someone shot every 10 hours in January in New Orleans Feb. 1, 2017, 12:40 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs