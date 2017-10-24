Livingston couple found dead after apparent murder-suicide

LIVINGSTON PARISH -- Police are investigating what they believe was a murder-suicide after a man shot his wife, then shot himself.

According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, deputies were called out to the 20000 block of Highway 444 around 10:30 p.m. on Monday night to investigate a shooting.

When they arrived, police found the bodies of Patrick and Sherry Toney, a married couple that lived at the location.

Police believe Sherry was killed by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself.

"We do know this couple had an argument followed by shots fired," Ard said. "I can also tell you that as far as domestic violence complaints -- we have not responded to this address in the past."

The investigation is ongoing.

