Local blood supplies critically low because of flu epidemic

NEW ORLEANS -- The flu epidemic sweeping across the country has hit the metro area hard, causing officials at University Medical Center to consider postponing elective surgeries because of low blood supplies while the St. Tammany Parish coroner urged people to get a flu shot.

Since blood supplies are critically low, one local hospital will hold a blood drive today to try to replenish supplies.

The drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Orleans East Hospital, 5620 Read Blvd.

Louisiana is leading the country in the number of flu cases, and public health officials believe this year will be the worst flu season in the last 15 years.

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston said this flu season should not be taken lightly.

He said a study published in the Jan. 8 edition of the Canadian Medical Association Journal suggests that repetitive vaccinations during the years help reduce the risk of contracting the flu and shorten the duration and intensity of the illness when someone is infected.

“It is not too late to get the vaccination, and you cannot contract influenza from the vaccine,” Preston said. “In the strongest possible terms, I encourage everyone over six months of age to have a flu shot.”



