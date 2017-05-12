Local businesses get ready for Mother's Day

NEW ORLEANS -- It’s Mother’s Day weekend and while many try to find the perfect gift, local businesses are cashing in.

For many, it’s one of the busiest times of year.



“It’s crazy. Very crazy,” Nancy Segers with Tommy’s Flowers said. “Everybody of course wants flowers Sunday, it’s not like regular orders where you can space it out.”



For Mother’s Day she used to see a high demand for roses. Now it’s shifted to a variety bouquet.



“People like what we call our ‘out of the garden’ arrangements, which is lilies and orchids and all pretty kinds of flowers,” she said.



Across town, restaurants are getting ready for the big weekend as well.



“We’ve been booked for a full month out,” Atchafalaya owner Anthony Tocco said. “It’s the mother of all brunches.”



The restaurant works to make sure they do it right.

"It's important,” Tocco said. “Everyone is dressed to the nines and sons and daughters want to make sure mom is taken care of. A little extra pressure to make it prettier. A little wow factor."

Whether you go all out this weekend or do something small to show you care, Sunday is all about her.



"Remember your mother!" Seger reminded.

