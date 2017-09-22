Family seeks answers after tourist attacked, robbed in French Quarter

Kevin Guin (Photo: Family Photo)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A Chesapeake man is lucky to be alive after a brutal attack in New Orleans.

Kevin Guin was there last week for a bachelor party. Police say he was walking to his hotel in the French Quarter when a man hit him over the head and robbed him.

Our partners at 13News Now spoke with Guin’s brother, Jason, who says they went to New Orleans with a few friends. Thursday started off great, but a fun night on Bourbon street night took a turn for the worse.

Guin says his brother left by himself for the hotel. The next morning, a detective called Guin and told him his brother had emergency surgery and was in the ICU.

“I was so confused as to what was going on,” Guin says. “It’s been an emotional rollercoaster ever since.”

New Orleans police are searching for at least one man who they say hit Guin in the head with a short, blunt object and robbed him.

NOPD Communications Director Beau Tidwell released a statement saying,

“The NOPD is investigating this incident as an armed robbery, and we are encouraging anyone with information to come forward. At this time, we believe this to be an isolated incident, which followed a verbal altercation between the suspect and victim--- and not part of any pattern or larger trend.”

Guin says they've been getting tons of support since the attack. From people in Hampton Roads and New Orleans.

“I'm getting messages from people in New Orleans who say we are praying for your brother,” Guin says.

“It's overwhelming the amount of support and generosity people have.”

Kevin is still in New Orleans going through physical therapy. The family's goal is to get him back home where he can finish rehab in Newport News.

“He's not going to go down easy,” Guin says. “But I hope the person responsible comes forward.”

A family friend started a GoFundMe to help pay for medical expenses and get Kevin home.

© 2017 WVEC-TV