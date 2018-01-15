Local man recalls Hawaii message scare

NEW ORLEANS- "For about 10 to 15 minutes there, you're going 'What's going on. You don't know what to do. What to think," Jacob Stechmann said.

Shock and concern is the best way Stechmann could describe the half hour in Hawaii when an alert sent many in panic mode.

Stechmann, who is from Arabi, has lived on the Island of Oahu for about 10 months, working at the University of Hawaii. He was on his way to the office Saturday when he got a frantic call from his boss.

"He's like, 'Where are you right now?' And I said 'At the apartment, I'm about to head to UH to go do a walk through. He's like 'Stay where you are!! We just got an alert about a ballistic missile coming," Stechmann said.

Stechmann then logged on to his twitter page and noticed his friends posting this alert:

"BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL!"

"Recently, they started testing these Cold War era sirens to go along with the tsunami sirens that they test constantly. So, I didn't hear any sirens. So I wasn't quite sure. And then after about 20 to 25 minutes, I kind of figured something had to go wrong cause normally, they'd tell you if a nuke was to hit you, you got about 15 minutes," Stechmann said.

Stechmann got a text from his friend minutes later, telling him it was a false alarm.

"I did hear though that some families freaked out, popped open a manhole and put a family in a storm drain," Stechmann said.

It took 13 minutes for the state's emergency management agency to tweet that there was no threat, and 38 minutes to send out another alert by phone telling people it was a false alarm.

"The bottom line is if you're going to have an emergency alert system like that, there's gotta be some type of authentication of how these things go out," Stechmann said.



Chris Fettweis is an Associate Political Science Professor at Tulane University.

"A lot of states don't have that. Louisiana doesn't have anything like it. We have normal emergency level warning systems. There's no plan to shelter people if something happened. But we're much less likely to have anything happen down here than they would over there," Fettweis said.

Stechmann says while they're all breathing a sign of relief, Saturday's false alert is definitely a wake up call.

"People need to be aware of if something like this does happen. Do you have the proper food? Do you have the water? What is the proper protocol?" Stechmann said.





