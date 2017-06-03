Local musician performs at Oyster Festival thanks to generous New Orleans community

NEW ORLEANS- Singing and dancing in front of the Oyster Fest crowd, those watching and cheering for the Flow Tribe band could never tell the stress and pain K.C. O'Rorke experienced these past few days.

"I didn't know where I was going to get a trumpet. You know, if I'd even be ready to be back in that mode or anything," O'Rorke said.

Thursday night, the lead singer was heading out of his Broadmoor home with his girlfriend when he was carjacked and robbed at gunpoint.

"They stole my musician instruments, my trumpet, my car and some of my suits and stuff like that," O"Rorke said.

The experience left O'Rorke shocked and on edge. Despite the turmoil, O'Rorke felt compassion from his friends, family and his New Orleans community.

"Literally the day after, friends kind of put together this Go FundMe campaign and raised like $4,000 in just one day. So i'm going to be able to buy a trumpet. My good friend Brian West is letting me borrow his trumpet today and for our tour that's coming up," O'Rorke said.

With the help of his loved ones and generous strangers, O'Rorke managed to make it on stage at the Oyster fest like nothing ever happened.

"Everybody just being so nice and calls and messages. It just shows you how much love there is in New Orleans. And I'd just really love to be able to give that back to somebody someday," O' Rorke said.

Beacause of the selfless individuals and their support, O'Rorke says every blow of his trumpet and rhythmic beat from the stage means just a little bit more to him now than it did before.

"Grateful that people want to see us do our thing so, it's really humbling," O' Rorke said.

Police continue to look for O'Rorke's blue-gray 2008 Jepp Compass with Louisiana license plate TTZ-818.

Anyone who sees it is asked to call the New Orleans Police Department at (504) 821-2222.

