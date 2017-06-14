Local, national lawmakers react to Steve Scalise being shot in VA

ALEXANDRIA, VA - JUNE 14: Investigators gather near the scene of an opened fire June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. Multiple injuries were reported from the instance. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – As news spreads of Majority Whip Steve Scalise being shot in Virginia Wednesday morning, lawmakers and others are offering their thoughts and prayers to the Louisiana politician.

Most of them posted their thoughts on Twitter upon finding out Scalise was shot at a baseball, during practice for a Congressional game set for Thursday. Scalise and his aides were present.

“Our thoughts & prayers at the Louisiana Capitol are with Steve Scalise and his family DC this morning,” wrote Rep. Walt Leger.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio wrote, “My prayers to Stave Scalise, staff and Capitol Police.”

Local political leaders weighed in on Twitter also.

“Thoughts and prayers are with Steve Scalise and his family,” said New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

President Donald Trump also released a statement, saying Vice President Mike Pence and he know of the incident.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy,” said the statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”

© 2017 WWL-TV