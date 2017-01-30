Local religious leaders talk about immigration ban

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Self-driving shuttle takes demo ride in New Orleans
-
More fallout from Trump's immigration order
-
Can you hear me? phone scam
-
HPV can lead to cancer in men, too
-
Hundreds protest immigration ban outside City Hall
-
Two now dead after Covington-area house fire
-
Consumer Alert: 'Can you hear me?' scam taking advantage of phone users
-
Jazz Fest lineup doesn't disappoint
-
18-year-old father booked after his child found in critical condition
-
Final goodbyes for Officer Louviere
More Stories
-
Residents stand against travel ban at City HallJan 30, 2017, 6:05 p.m.
-
Archbishop Aymond: executive order does not support…Jan 30, 2017, 4:43 p.m.
-
New Orleans clergy react to Trump travel banJan 30, 2017, 6:02 p.m.