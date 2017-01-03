Local teacher continues legacy of grandmother profiled in 'Hidden Figures'

NEW ORLEANS – A local teacher is continuing the legacy of advancing math and science her grandmother, featured in the new movie “Hidden Figures”, started more than five decades ago.

Looking over pictures of her grandmother, Katherine Michele Sanders can't help but smile.

"I didn't know myself how huge of an impact she made,” Sanders said. “She's always been a humble person."

Sanders said her grandmother, Katherine Johnson, was a humble person who helped change our nation through math and science.

Johnson is portrayed in the movie by Taraji P. Henson.

"Mathematics was her passion; it was her career, but it was her life,” Sanders said. “She sat with her calculator on her favorite table. And at any given moment you could come in on a Saturday morning or something and would hear 'dat dat dat dat dat.' She was always doing something with numbers."

Johnson's knack for math led her to NASA during a turbulent time in our country's history, where segregation and discrimination blocked many African-Americans from succeeding. Now, Johnson's story is being revealed on the big screen.

"Hidden Figures" delves into the lives of Johnson, as well as Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson, three African-Americans who proved instrumental in sending our nation to space.

"To see the actual impact in John Glenn, how he felt about what she contributed, that's really what hit me,” Sanders explained. “When I realized they would not have necessarily gone to the moon that day, at that time, if she hadn't put her John Hancock on it," Sanders said.

Sanders has already seen the movie with her grandmother but plans on watching it again during a private screening being held by the Alpha Beta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

"It doesn't matter your color,” Robyn McCormick, president of the Alpha Beta Omega chapter said. “It doesn't matter if you're male or a female. It doesn't matter what socioeconomic background you come from. I think what's really important is that we celebrate the history of what this film says.”

Sanders, now a STEM teacher at Saint Peter Claver Catholic School, plans on taking her students to see the movie, hoping to introduce our next generation to the world of limitless possibilities.

"To look at it and know that whatever they dream of, it can come true," Sanders said.

"Hidden Figures" hits theaters Thursday.

