Local venues stress security after Manchester attack

NEW ORLEANS – The Crescent City is no stranger to large events, and since the Manchester attack, local agencies are keeping a close eye out for safety.

This weekend, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be hosting the three-day Bayou Country Super Fest.

Tuesday, the city’s homeland security director said while there are no credible threats in New Orleans, they continue to monitor the latest intelligence and prepare accordingly.

Monday night’s terry attack outside the Manchester Arena has New Orleans concert attendees saddened and wondering if the same sort of thing could happen here in the United States.

“It always can happen,” said Clayton Doggett. “That’s always in the back of your mind. It doesn’t stop me from going on with my day to day activities.”

Others said when you’re at an entertainment event, you aren’t thinking about threats.

“When you go to concerts, you’re there for entertainment,” said Paribe Meyer. “You’re not worried about people around you, potentially causing you harm. I think that’s where our comfort levels are most vulnerable.”

Tens of thousands of music fans are expected to be in the city for the super fest this weekend.

New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Aaron Miller said the city is constantly adapting security plans, based on the latest threats.

“We've already been in contact with a number of our venues throughout the city to discuss with them changing any security measures, making sure we have the appropriate personnel, equipment on site,” Miller said.

In Manchester a suicide bomber detonated a homemade bomb in the foyer of the Manchester Arena.

“We're paying close attention to what those standoff distances are, paying close attention to the types of secure perimeters,” explained Miller.

The Morial Convention Center is also experienced at securing large crowds. Assistant Director Brett Slokum is now teaching all of the facility’s employees how to recognize and report suspicious activities.

“We all have a personal responsibility to be extremely vigilant of the various types of activities that take place in our whole community, not just our workplace,” Slocum said.

SMG, the company that manages the Superdome released a statement in part saying:

“Though we do not yet have all the facts surrounding the senseless tragedy in Manchester we do know it happened in public space outside the arena. While we do not comment on our specific security protocols, we will continue to work as always with law enforcement officials to ensure the safety and security of our guests.”

