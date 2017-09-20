NEW ORLEANS -- If you thought someone on Wednesday's episode of 'Let's Make A Deal' looked familiar, you're right.

Covington native Mary Myers appeared on an episode of the taped show this summer and won a brand new Honda Fit while playing a game called "Zero to 80."

Myers is a graduate of Covington High School and Nicholls State University. She now lives in California and worked as a nanny over the summer.

She and her mother, Jan, were in the audience for the show and were decked out in Mardi Gras gear. Jan is a secretary at Folsom Elementary School.

