WWL
Close

Local woman wins big on 'Let's Make A Deal'

Covington native wins big on 'Let's Make a Deal'

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 8:01 PM. CDT September 20, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- If you thought someone on Wednesday's episode of 'Let's Make A Deal' looked familiar, you're right.

Covington native Mary Myers appeared on an episode of the taped show this summer and won a brand new Honda Fit while playing a game called "Zero to 80."

Myers is a graduate of Covington High School and Nicholls State University. She now lives in California and worked as a nanny over the summer. 

She and her mother, Jan, were in the audience for the show and were decked out in Mardi Gras gear. Jan is a secretary at Folsom Elementary School. 

 

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories