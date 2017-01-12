Local women march towards equal rights in Washington D.C.

NEW ORLEANS -- A group of local women is planning a march at the nation's capitol, set for the day after President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Inauguration Day will be held January 20, and less than 24-hours later, the 'Women's March on Washington' will be held.

As Trump gets ready to take his oath of office, women from all over get ready to take a stand.

"I just really feel like our voices need to be heard and I need to do this not only for myself but for future generations," said New Orleans resident, Danielle Sutton.

For many of the women, this isn't the first time they've stood up for their beliefs.

"I think I saw the march first on social media and the minute I saw it I thought I wanted to do this," said Sutton's friend, Laura Scriba. "I've marched in Washington before for women's rights."

The 'Women's March on Washington' is not an anti-Trump rally, but a march of equality. Participants said no matter one's race, religion, or sexual orientation, the rights of one should be the rights of all.

"I'm hoping to add to this large body of women and people coming together for this event to really say, 'Hey we're here, we're Americans, you may not agree with us but you can't question our patriotism, we're no less Americans than anybody else,'" said Sutton.

Sutton and Scriba don't know what to expect next week but look forward to standing with others.

"I think it'll be great to see all of these women excited having fun with signs joining together and having their voices be heard," said Scriba.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to participate in next week's event. It's all about equal rights, but many have their own reasons for why they're marching.

"Equality in the workplace, an end to sexual harassment, reproductive rights for women," said Scriba.

"I'm there representing my mother who will not be able to be there and also my children to preserve their constitutional rights," said Sutton.

Some believe the march will be a step towards unity and change and will show that women do have a voice in today's society.

"We're half the population and have a lot to contribute and that we're not afraid," said Scriba. "We are going to stand up for ourselves and make sure we're treated equally."

If you can't make it to Washington D.C. there's a march in New Orleans on that same day, January 21. It's a free event but donations are encouraged. People can meet at Washington Square Park (700 Elysian Fields Ave) at 1 p.m. The march starts at 2 p.m. Click HERE for more information.

(© 2017 WWL)