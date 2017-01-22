Locals recall feelings in Washington D.C. for inauguration, protests

NEW ORLEANS – Locals who traveled to Washington D.C. to participate in Inauguration Day and following protests are recalling their time in the nation’s capital.

In the wake of Trump’s presidential election, supporters clambered to make their way to Washington D.C. to see him sworn in, including Jeff Crouere, co-chair of the Trump Campaign in Louisiana.

“It was emotional, it was incredibly satisfying, it was just energetic, enthusiastic,” Crouere explained.

Crouere was among the thousands of supporters who braved the inclement weather to see history. He said he has been involved with politics for decades but had never had the chance to attend an inauguration.

“It was amazing to see the transfer of power from one president to the next, to be there among the monuments, to be there at the capital, to see the world leaders there, former presidents and then among all these people there were just average folks like me from all over the country,” said Crouere.

The day after the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration, millions of protesters took to the streets.

“Here’s a vibrant political system where you had hundreds of thousands celebrating and then the next day you had over a million protesting and people were allowed to do that,” Crouere. “In so many countries you don’t have that kind of freedom.”

With signs in hand, protestors packed the streets in women’s marches across the country, voicing their displeasure with President Trump’s opinions on women's health issues and other issues affecting Americans, like race.

“I’m fairly certain that organizers had (no) idea just how vast this movement really is and has become quite organically,” said Andrew Ward. “(People from) seven continents, over 600 cities around the world and about a half million people where we were in D.C.”

Ward and Allison Albert were among the massive crowd in Washington.

“It was such an extraordinary experience to be a part of history and to be such a unified force,” Ward explained.

They added took pride in knowing their friends and family were here in New Orleans, marching as well.

“It’s always a moment of pride to be a New Orleanian and it's easier when you come back here to a group where we voted 86 percent in favor of a female president, but it’s harder when you leave the New Orleans metro area,” said Albert.

While both groups are on different sides of the fence, it was a weekend where both sets of voices were heard.

