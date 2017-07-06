Lockport toddler dies after being found at bottom of swimming pool

LOCKPORT, La. -- Deputies are investigating a suspected drowning death after a toddler was found at the bottom of a swimming pool Tuesday.

Lafourche Parish sheriff's deputies said 2-year-old Kevin Cortez III was last seen inside a home during a family gathering playing with other children. A short time later, his family realized he wasn’t in the house and began looking for him. Deputies said his father found him at the bottom of a swimming pool at the home, and family began giving the child CPR. Cortez was brought to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

ALSO: Recent youth drownings spawn call for swimming lessons for all children

Investigators said they do not suspect foul play.

This is the second incident within a week where a toddler has died after falling into a pool. Another 2-year-old, Nash Bennett, was found unresponsive in a Ponchatoula pool Saturday afternoon.

© 2017 WWL-TV