Longtime Jefferson Parish Carnival director Henry Trapani dies

Henry Trapani (Photo: WWL)

Henry Trapani, who oversaw the tremendous growth of Mardi Gras in Jefferson Parish throughout the 1970s and 1980s as the parish's longtime Special Events and Carnival coordinator, died Sunday. He was 97.



Trapani retired in 2003 after 28 years of service to Jefferson Parish government. He began his career in the parish Safety Department and was unofficially placed in charge of troubleshooting Mardi Gras activities for the parish. In 1979, then-Parish President Doug Allen created the office that would become the Dept. of Special Events and Carnival (now the Dept. of Citizens Affairs), which Trapani directed.

A New York native and World War II veteran, Trapani came to New Orleans in 1968 to manage a local department store for a national chain. He fell in love with the city, including its Mardi Gras traditions, and never left.

He told The Times-Picayune's Eva Jacob Barkoff in 2003 that after seeing his first parade, Zulu on St. Charles Avenue near Lee Circle, he was hooked.

"I couldn’t believe my eyes," Trapani recalled. "Here were grown men and women, scrambling for beads and putting their foot on a doubloon to claim as their own, even if they stepped on a child’s finger. Well, after a couple of glasses of champagne, guess what? I was going after beads and doubloons too, stepping on someone’s hand if I had to. I was hooked and I have loved Mardi Gras ever since."

Trapani's tenure as Jefferson Parish's parade chief coincided with the growth of the suburban Carnival in the late 1970s and early 1980s, when the number of krewes was much higher than today. Among other changes, he implemented the standardized Metairie parade route on Veterans Boulevard. He is also credited with improving communication with Carnival captains, by holding regular meetings with them.

Even after his retirement, he stayed on as an informal consultant and advisor, including to the current Parish President, Mike Yenni, who worked in Trapani's office early in his career.

“Most who know me, know that my beginning in government began with the guidance and mentoring of Mr. Henry Trapani. He was a leader, a teacher, and one of my dearest friends. The mark he left on Jefferson Parish can be matched by no one," Yenni said in a statement.

Trapani's wife Frances died in 2008. They had two daughters, Claudia and Fran.

A funeral will be held at noon Jan. 16 at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.