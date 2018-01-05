Looking to get into Sunday's game? Get ready to cough up the cash

NEW ORLEANS -- It's a great time to be a Saints fan, and there are still time to get tickets to Sunday's big game.

And with some tickets going for as much as $1,500, how do you know if the ticket you buy is legitimate? The Saints organization provided these tips to help you avoid getting scammed:

- Only buy tickets from a reliable source, such as Ticketmaster

- Be leery of people or websites selling tickets who may not be as reputable

- Don't pictures of your tickets that show the barcode

The Panthers have about 500 tickets they are selling to their fans. If those don't sell out, though, they will be available to Saints fans.

