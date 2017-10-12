Louisiana Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts weigh in on Boy Scouts allowing girls to join

NEW ORLEANS -- The Boy Scouts of America are making big changes.

Starting next year, girls can join the Cub Scout program and, in 2019, girls can start earning the highest rank of Eagle Scout.

"Through the research that the boy scouts did, single-parent families are the reason why we’re doing this," said Ernesto Carballo, Boy Scouts of America Southeast Louisiana Council scout executive. "It was difficult for a parent to go to two different meetings, two different nights and different locations."

That change might not be for everybody though. Jacqueline Alexander, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East, said that Girl Scouts will continue to specialize in what girls need, like outdoor programs, entrepreneurship programs and STEM programs, despite any changes that the Boy Scouts make.

"I think people will decide what they want to do and we’re just going to continue to do what we do which is offer the best program for girls," Alexander said. "I think people that have sons and daughters realize there’s going to be differences all through their lives ... it’s never going to be a one stop shop."

The Boy Scouts say including girls in their programs is a step in the right direction. Carballo said the move to include girls in more programs has everything to do with helping families and not because participation in Boy Scouts is down.

"It isn’t about the girl scouts, it isn’t about the boy scouts, it’s about youth," Carballo said. "I believe it’s opening it up to all families."

So far, no word on if Girl Scouts plans to welcome boys in their programs.

