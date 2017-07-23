Louisiana Public Broadcasting seeking Vietnam War stories

Vietnam Memorial Reflections (Photo: Greg Adams Photography, Custom)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Public Broadcasting is searching for stories about how the Vietnam War affected its state residents.



The new initiative - called The Vietnam War-Louisiana Remembers - is in support of an upcoming documentary series about the war by filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick. The series will air on LPB and other PBS stations starting September 17.



Each Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., LPB is inviting people to its Baton Rouge studios to record stories about their Vietnam War experiences.



More information about how to make an appointment is available online . People also can submit videos, photos and written stories through the site.

