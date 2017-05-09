Louisiana ranked worst state to be a police officer

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

A new study examining the quality of life, earnings and career opportunities for law enforcement officers ranked Louisiana as the worst state for the profession.

Louisiana trails behind Arkansas, Alaska and New Mexico in WalletHub's newest study, which considers factors such as the number of officers per capita, income and income growth, the rate of violent crime and the number of homicide cases solved.

Louisiana ranks last in the number of police deaths per 1,000 officers, 49th in median income, 47th in the property crime rate and 46th in the violent crime rate.

Other notable rankings in Louisiana include:

The percentage of homicide cases solved. Louisiana ranks 43rd.

Median income growth: Louisiana ranks 24th.

Protection expenses per capita: Louisiana ranks 18th.

You can read the full study at https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-to-be-a-cop/34669/

