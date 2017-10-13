Louisiana reopens New Orleans-area oyster growing waters

05282013-oyster-dredge.jpg (Photo: WWL)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - New Orleans-area oyster growing waters are reopening after the state closed them as a precaution due to adverse weather conditions from Tropical Storm Nate.



The Louisiana Department of Health says Areas 1-13 will reopen 30 minutes before sunrise Friday.



The department conducted water and oyster meat testing in the affected areas following Nate and found that the environmental conditions are within the requirements specified by the National Shellfish Sanitation Program.



The affected parishes include Orleans, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, Jefferson and Lafourche.

