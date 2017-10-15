Louisiana SPCA waives adoption fee for one day

It was one of the biggest days of the year at the Louisiana SPCA on Sunday.

The shelter waived all adoption fees as a part of their one-day only ‘Empty the Shelter’ event.

The doors did not open until 10 a.m., but that did not stop Shara Hills from coming to the event from Luling to find her new dog.

"My kids want a dog, and it was free. I was like okay this is a perfect opportunity to get them a pet,” Hills said.

Her eight-year-old son did not know about the new addition to the family.

“He doesn't know he's getting one, so it's going to be a big surprise when we get home,” Hill said.

For Hills, it was well worth the 45-minute trip.

“When I saw it on TV, I'm like that's a plus, it must be a good time to go since it's free. So it won't cost me anything just to get him some things when we go home,” Hills said.

And Hills was not alone, more than 50 people were waiting to get in when the shelter opened up.

“We have done this now for a couple of years, and it's always been a really great event to help us get more of these homeless animals to their forever homes. So we are so excited to have so many people out here ready to adopt,” Destinie Hammond, of the Louisiana SPCA, said.

She says her favorite part of the event is seeing all the happy faces.

“Especially when there are kids involved. They are so happy to have that new pet and it's really nice to see them go home happy,” Hammond said.

Isabella was one of those kids and she was looking for a specific kind of new pet.

“A dog,” she said. “’Cause my mimi and papa's one died.”

Isabella came with her grandparents and they said she will help pick out their new one.

“I think she will play a big part in it,” Charlene Messmer, potential new dog owner, said.

© 2017 WWL-TV