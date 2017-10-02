Louisiana state troopers demoted for Las Vegas road trip

Generic Louisiana State Police badge (Photo: WWL)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Two Louisiana state troopers are being demoted for a pricey road trip they took to a law enforcement conference in San Diego last year. The Louisiana State Police says the officers improperly billed for thousands in overtime and expenses, including for a side trip to Las Vegas.

The agency released the demotion letters Monday after wrapping up an internal investigation of the 2016 trip. The demotions take effect immediately and come with hefty pay cuts.

Capt. Derrell Williams, who already had been reassigned from a higher rank, was dropped another rung to lieutenant. Lt. Rodney Hyatt was demoted to sergeant.

Two other, lower-level troopers also were disciplined for the trip, though not demoted.

All four officers can appeal.

The investigation was prompted by a reports from WWL-TV and The New Orleans Advocate.

© 2017 Associated Press