Louisiana to tell tourists the state will 'Feed Your Soul'

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Louisiana has a new tourism slogan: "Feed Your Soul."



Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser on Tuesday announced that the state's tourism department was moving on from its 7-year-old "Pick Your Passion" slogan to the new branding effort.



The Republican lieutenant governor says the new brand tells travelers that Louisiana has soulful, rewarding experiences.



On Fat Tuesday, the new slogan will be rolled out around the country, with "Feed Your Soul" food trucks serving king cake and handing out Mardi Gras beads and cups in high-traffic areas in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas and Washington, D.C.



Nungesser's office says the "Feed Your Soul" strategy was created after six months of research and testing done by tourism marketing firm Miles Partnership. Nungesser announced the slogan at the Louisiana Travel Promotion Association's annual meeting in Lafayette.



