Louisiana veterans receive Legion of Honor awards

(Photo: Troy Toups / WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS – Today is the 73rd anniversary of D-Day, and four Louisiana veterans were recognized with France’s highest military award for their service during World War II.

Pvt. First Class Roy Boyter, Tech Sgt. Burnia Martin, Staff Sgt. George E. McLean and Pvt. First Class James M. Weller were awarded the Legion of Honor.

“It’s fine. I love it,” Martin said. “I love all the people who came down here on my behalf, but I didn’t encourage them to come. I’d rather pass it off today.”

The men who were honored said they want to make sure the younger generation understands freedom isn’t free.

© 2017 WWL-TV