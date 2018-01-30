NEW ORLEANS- According to a new Politico article, Louisiana has a long way to go before reaching the top.

The report released this week says the state is doing an awful job when it comes to things like employment, poverty, home ownership and education.

Eyewitness News reached out to Tulane Business Professor Peter Ricchiuti and Quentin Messer Jr., President and CEO of the New Orleans Business Alliance. Messer says, when it comes to the economy, things are looking up for New Orleans.

"We're winning in the really competitive market of a millennial town. We are getting more and more college graduates at major universities to stay here and start opportunities here in New Orleans," Messer said.

However like any city and state, Messer says there are areas we can improve, particularly in the variety of jobs for longtime New Orleanians.



"We've got to make sure that more of our friends and neighbors, regardless of what ward they live in can participate in a vibrant New Orleans economy. So we need to make that more people have the skills, the life long learning capabilities and get the jobs in an increasingly disruptive economy," Messer said.

Professor Ricchiuti agrees entrepreneurship and tourism are the city's highpoints, but the oil industry is slow and go, he says.

"Some people call it the dead sea these days 'cause nothing is going on. So that is a big part of our economy and it's just plain, not moving," Professor Ricchiuti said.

When it comes to encouraging major industries to the Metro area, Ricchiuti also says we have a few challenges ahead.

"Some people wonder about moving a company down here because you're just so much in the line of natural disaster. Some people never got over what happened to Katrina. They sometimes think...that I don't know if all of these pumps and levees are going to work. So it's quite a commitment to move a business here, but I think one things that's changed since Katrina is that we've become an entrepreneurial hub," Professor Ricchiuti said.

But with high tech companies, like DXC Technology on its way, Messer and Ricchiuti remain optimistic that within the next 10 years Louisiana's economic sector will climb.

"Because New Orleans just is...people want to be here. Now we have to make sure that there's enough opportunities to keep them here as they age and start a family and think about the next stage of their career," Ricchiuti said.



In contrast, New Hampshire is ranked number one. It's not just Louisiana, the Gulf Coast is lagging behind. Mississippi was ranked 50th on Politico's list.



