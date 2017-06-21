Lower Plaquemines Parish faces rising tides

Docks at the Venice marina in Plaquemines Parish were flooded after winds from Tropical Storm Cindy pushed Gulf water inland. (Photo: Troy Toups / WWL-TV)

MYRTLE GROVE, La. –Tropical Storm Cindy’s winds forced water into lower Plaquemines Parish on Wednesday, sending crews rushing to put large sandbags into place to prevent any flooding from the quickly rising tide.

Docks were underwater at the Venice marina, something regulars said isn’t normal. Some boats even needed to be pumped out after they took on water.

“There’s not much to do,” Dylan Butler said of the rising water and lack of any fishing. “As far as fishing, it’s probably the worst day.”

Water continued to rise and cover roads just after noon.

The National Weather Service said that 1 to 3 feet of storm surge was expected in some areas.

Pump stations in the parish were fully staffed and operating, according to a news release from parish government.

© 2017 WWL-TV