Loyola president Wildes announces retirement

The Rev. Kevin Wildes, Loyola University's president since 2004, announced Friday he will retire next year. (Photo: Loyola University)

NEW ORLEANS -- The Rev. Kevin Wildes, whose decade-plus tenure as president of Loyola University included leading the Uptown university through Hurricane Katrina only to oversee controversial program cuts and combat more recent enrollment and budgetary problems, will retire next year.

The news was first reported by The Loyola Maroon, the campus newspaper.

Wildes will retire in June 2018, nearly 14 years after he was named president. A search for a new president will soon begin, according to an email from Paul Pastorek, chairman of the board of trustees, obtained by WWL-TV.

“With the length of leadership averaging four years, he has more than tripled that average, and Loyola has benefitted from his steady hand of leadership over the challenges faced during his tenure,” Pastorek wrote.

Pastorek thanked Wildes for his leadership during and after Hurricane Katrina, as well as his work in overseeing several renovations on campus and a capital campaign. But as recently as January 2016, faculty voted “no confidence” in him as Loyola weathered a budget and enrollment crisis.

