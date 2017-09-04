LSU asks fans to keep pets, stuffed animals away from Mike VII's habitat

Image via LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE – LSU is asking for Tiger fans to keep their pets away from Mike VII.

A post on the new mascot’s Facebook page asked fans to keep both live and stuffed animals away from Mike’s habitat because he can’t tell the difference.

“He is very playful. If he throws himself against the glass in an effort to get to the “animal,” he will break a tooth," the post reads.

Dental issues are the leading cause of death in both wild and captive tigers, the post explains. Signs are posted around Mike VII’s habitat that read “keep pets away” in an effort to deter fans from bringing them on their visits.

The post asks that if fans see others bringing their pets or stuffed animals too close to remind them of the signs posted.

