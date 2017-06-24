LSU defeats Oregon State, moves on to CWS Finals

LSU is two wins away from its seventh national championship in baseball.

The Tigers' newfound power surge at TD Ameritrade Park and recently promoted pitcher Caleb Gilbert ripped No. 1 seed Oregon State, 6-1, in front of 15,618 Saturday afternoon to win the Bracket One title game at the College World Series.

LSU (52-18) advances to the best-of-three national championship series beginning at 6 p.m. Monday on ESPN against the winner of the Florida-TCU game Saturday night. The Beavers (56-6) finished with just three hits after losing 3-1 to LSU Friday when they managed a season-low two hits.

No. 8 hitter Michael Papierski hit a three-run home run to right field batting left-handed in the second inning for a 3-0 lead, then hit a solo homer to left field in the fourth batting right handed for a 5-0 lead for his second and third homers of the CWS. He became the first player in World Series history to hit two home runs in the same game at TD Ameritrade, which opened in 2011.

Papierski, a junior from Lemont, Illinois, also became the first LSU player to home from both sides of the plate since Todd Linden at Alabama in 2001. He has 11 home runs on the year.

Josh Smith, whose solo home run in the seventh Friday was the Tigers final run in a 3-1 win over Oregon State, walked with two outs to start the second inning rally off Beavers' starter Bryce Fehmel. Beau Jordan then slapped a double to left field, putting runners on second and third for Papierski.

Fehmel, who was a late change as the starter, beat LSU Monday night, 13-1, limiting the Tigers to two hits and one run in eight innings to go to 6-2 on the season. The original scheduled starter was sophomore right-hander Drew Rasmussen.

LSU doubled that hit total in the third inning Saturday and sent Fehmel to the showers as Antoine Duplantis singled in a run for a 4-0 lead. Kramer Robertson led off with a walk and reached second on a hit-and-run ground out by Cole Freeman. Brandon Eistert replaced Fehmel after the Duplantis single. He struck out Greg Deichmann looking before walking Zach Watson and striking out Smith to end the inning.

Beau Jordan gave LSU a 6-0 lead in the sixth with a solo home run to left field.

The Tigers' seven home runs by their fifth game in this CWS are five more than they hit in their previous five games in TD Ameritrade when they went 0-2 in 2013 and 1-2 in 2015. Three of LSU's seven home runs in this CWS have been hit by freshmen - Smith, Watson and Jake Slaughter.

Fehmel (6-3) left after two and a third innings, having allowed four runs on four hits with two walks and one strikeout.

LSU starting pitcher Caleb Gilbert, meanwhile, rolled through the Oregon State lineup with a no-hitter through three innings before allowing one single in the fourth. He struck out four of the first six batters he faced, which he also did in relief on Monday in the 13-1 loss to the Beavers. Entering the fifth inning, Gilbert had allowed the one hit and no runs with one walk and five strikeouts.

Gilbert, a sophomore from Hoover, Alabama, ended up lasting a career-high seven and one third innings before being relieved by Zack Hess after allowing a solo home run to Michael Gretler as Oregon State cut LSU's lead to 6-1 in the eighth. Gilbert, who replaced injured starter Eric Walker in the rotation, gave up the one earned run on two hits with one walk and seven strikeouts to improve to 7-1 on the season.

