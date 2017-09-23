LSU police searching for missing 21-year-old student

Image via LSU Police Department

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department is searching for a student last seen on Monday, September 18.

Police are searching for 21-year-old Michael Nickelotte, who was last seen by his roommate around 1 a.m. on Monday.

It is believed that Nickelotte left on his own, according to police.

Police describe Nickelotte as 6’1’’ tall, with blue eyes and a close-cropped military style haircut.

Anyone with any information on Nickelotte’s whereabouts is urged to call LSU Police at 225-578-3231.

