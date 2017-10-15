LSU returns to Top 25 poll after win against Auburn

NEW ORLEANS -- The Tigers are back in the Top 25 after a dramatic win at home against Auburn.
The Associated Press' top 25 poll puts the LSU Tigers at No. 25
LSU rose back into the rankings after beating Auburn (now No. 21) 27-23 Saturday.
LSU was down 20-0 in the first half, but would outscore Auburn 27-3 from the 12:49 mark in the second quarter.
The full rankings are as follows:
- Alabama
- Penn State
- Georgia
- TCU
- Wisconsin
- Ohio State
- Miami
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Washington
- South Florida
- Virginia Tech
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- NC State
- Washington State
- Michigan State
- UCF
- Auburn
- Stanford
- West Virginia
- Texas A&M
- LSU
