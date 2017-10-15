WWL
LSU returns to Top 25 poll after win against Auburn

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron talks about the Tigers come-from-behind win over Auburn.

WWLTV 1:51 PM. CDT October 15, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- The Tigers are back in the Top 25 after a dramatic win at home against Auburn.

The Associated Press' top 25 poll puts the LSU Tigers at No. 25

LSU rose back into the rankings after beating Auburn (now No. 21) 27-23 Saturday. 

LSU was down 20-0 in the first half, but would outscore Auburn 27-3 from the 12:49 mark in the second quarter.

The full rankings are as follows:

  1. Alabama
  2. Penn State
  3. Georgia
  4. TCU
  5. Wisconsin
  6. Ohio State
  7. Miami
  8. Clemson
  9. Oklahoma
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Washington
  13. South Florida
  14. Virginia Tech
  15. Michigan
  16. Notre Dame
  17. NC State
  18. Washington State
  19. Michigan State
  20. UCF
  21. Auburn
  22. Stanford
  23. West Virginia
  24. Texas A&M
  25. LSU

