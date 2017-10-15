LSU returns to Top 25 poll after win against Auburn

BATON ROUGE, LA - OCTOBER 14: Danny Etling #16 hands off the ball to Derrick Dillon #19 of the LSU Tigers during a game against the Auburn Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 14, 2017. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Photo: Wesley Hitt, 2017 Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS -- The Tigers are back in the Top 25 after a dramatic win at home against Auburn.

The Associated Press' top 25 poll puts the LSU Tigers at No. 25

LSU rose back into the rankings after beating Auburn (now No. 21) 27-23 Saturday.

LSU was down 20-0 in the first half, but would outscore Auburn 27-3 from the 12:49 mark in the second quarter.

The full rankings are as follows:

Alabama Penn State Georgia TCU Wisconsin Ohio State Miami Clemson Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Washington South Florida Virginia Tech Michigan Notre Dame NC State Washington State Michigan State UCF Auburn Stanford West Virginia Texas A&M LSU

