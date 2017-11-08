LSU suspends two more fraternities

BATON ROUGE -- Two more LSU fraternities were suspended after allegations about violations of school policy.

The move to suspend Alpha Gamma Rho and Pi Kappa Phi comes as LSU tightens its grip on Greek life on the campus following the death of of Phi Delta Theta pledge Maxwell Gruver.

A letter from LSU’s associate dean of students said AGR violated policies before and after Gruver died, including holding a new-member activity on Nov. 5 with no advisor present, according to WBRZ-TV.

While AGR is suspended, it is not allowed to participate in any chapter events or events off campus.

Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity was placed on interim suspension of activities and is under investigation after holding a social event Oct. 13.

Pi Kap and AGR mark the fourth fraternities LSU has suspended since Phi Delta Theta was suspended and later closed in September.

LSU released the following statement Wednesday:

“As a university, we approach each incident on a case-by-case basis and consistently follow established policies and procedures. Both Pi Kappa Phi and Alpha Gamma Rho have been placed on interim suspension of activities, as outlined in Policy Statement 52. This is a step outlined in the university’s investigative process, and both fraternities are now under investigation for potential violations of the LSU Code of Student Conduct. This investigative process takes places through the Office of the Dean of Students.”

© 2017 WWL-TV