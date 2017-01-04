Major retail stores closing in JP, parish leaders disappointed but not worried

NEW ORLEANS -- Three major retailers in Jefferson Parish announced Wednesday they're closing their doors.

Macy's in Kenner, K-Mart off Clearview Parkway and Sears in Gretna all plan on shutting down this year.

"I'll be heartbroken that we're losing that store, you know," Port Sulphur resident Ridge Battle said.

The Sears at Oakwood Center in Gretna is a place Battle and his mother, Drucilla Ancar, said they enjoy getting great deals from.

"If you have a problem with your appliance or whatever, washing machine, dryer, you know you call them up and they'll be able to fix it," Ancar said.

Soon the Gretna location plans on turning off its lights for good. Its parent company announced it's closing 26 Sears stores nationwide and 75 K-Mart locations, including the store at the Elmwood Shopping Center.

Another major retailer, Macy's announced they are closing more than 60 stores across the country, with Esplanade Mall's location making the cut. The location employs 101 people.

Kenner's interim Mayor Michael Sigur said while it is a disappointment, it will not harm the city's economy.

"Any one store like this is not where we drive all our money from," Sigur explained. "Sales tax is our biggest economic engine, but every business has a part of that dollar that comes in."

Sigur is confident in the future of the mall, which has not performed well for several years.

"Remember, this mall was recently bought out by new owners," Sigur said. "The Pacific Retail Group is very specialized in taking over depressed malls and turning them around."

Macy's closure is part of a larger effort by the retailer to "streamline its store portfolio and execute its real estate strategy."

Jerry Bologna, CEO of the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDO), said big stores are facing an uphill battle against the internet.

"I think the underlying story here is the internet fairness situation," Bolonga said. "I think until we could find an equitable solution, where our bricks and mortar retailers can compete on a fair playing field with online retailers, unfortunately, we're going to continue to see a trend of store closures."

Despite these challenges, Bologna feels these store locations will find new life.

"We continue to see retailers like Trader Joes and other up and coming retailers who expressed an interest in our market," he explained. "So, we have all the confidence that, that we have the ability to sustain retailers."

Sears also released a statement saying the decision to close their stores is a difficult, but necessary step they are taking to strengthen the company's operations and fund its transformation.

