Man, 72, robbed at gunpoint in Metairie

Detectives in Jefferson Parish are trying to identify and locate three people they believe robbed a 72-year-old man in the parking lot of a Metairie store.

The victim was sitting in his car in the 4400 block of Airline Drive when the men walked up and robbed him at gunpoint on Saturday.

The men believed to have robbed the victim were recorded on the store's surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information about this robbery or who can identify the men is asked to call the JPSO’s robbery section at (504) 364-5300.

