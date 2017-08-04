Man accidentally shoots dad in chest, JPSO says

Police are investigating two armed robberies late Friday night. (Photo: WWL)

A man accidentally shot his father in the chest while showing him a gun, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The man was shot about 5 p.m. when he went to visit his son at his apartment in the 200 block of Manhattan Boulevard, said Glen Boyd, a JPSO spokesman.

The man’s son had just been hired as a security guard and was showing his dad his gun when it accidentally went off, Boyd said.

The son was trying to clear the gun but a round apparently remained in the chamber, and the son pulled the trigger, hitting his dad in the chest.

Boyd said the man was alert and conscious when paramedics took him away.

The son was not arrested, but the investigation is ongoing, Boyd said.

