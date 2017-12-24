Man accidentally shoots, kills himself while removing gun, police say

KENNER – One Kenner man died after the gun he was carrying accidentally fired, Kenner Police say.

The incident occurred on December 24 around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Clemson Place.

Officers say a 25-year-old man was inside an upstairs bedroom in his apartment when he was removing an unholstered gun from his waist. The gun discharged and struck the man in the abdominal area.



The man, whose identity has not been released at this time, was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



