Man accused of lying to FBI during questioning about armored truck driver shooting gets trial date

IMAGE: Matthew Hinton

NEW ORLEANS -- A man accused of lying to FBI agents when they questioned him about the fatal robbery of an armored-truck driver will go to trial next month.

Deltoine Scott pleaded not-guilty Thursday to a two-count indictment that charges him with making false statements to a federal agent.

He is set to go to trial before U.S. District Judge Ian Lemelle at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 28.

Federal agents arrested him June 6.

He has not been charged in connection with the May 31 shooting of James McBride outside the Campus Federal Credit Union in Mid-City.

But the indictment suggests federal authorities probing the botched robbery strongly believe he’s responsible for more than just lying to investigators.

According to the complaint, two men who wore facemasks and hoods tried to rob a Loomis truck at the credit union. They exchanged gunfire with one Loomis employee, and McBride died a short time later.

The would-be robbers fled the scene in a 2002 Ford F-150 with a black hood and bed as well as a roof and doors that were white. The complaint doesn't mention whether the robbers managed to take any money.

About 11 p.m. that night, New Orleans police officers spotted a truck matching that description driving east on Chef Menteur Highway near Press Drive.

Police stopped the truck and spoke with the driver, Charles Mitchell, who said Scott - his grandson - picked up the car from him that morning and then returned about 10 p.m. that evening.

Using data associated with his cell phone number, investigators determined that Scott drove from his grandfather's house in New Orleans East to the area of Tulane and Galvez while on a call with a man named Jerome Kieffer before McBride was killed.

Then, in the hours before and after McBride's slaying, Scott's phone only had incoming text messages and calls that went to voicemail, according to the complaint, signed by FBI Agent Christopher Bauer.

Scott and his attorney met with New Orleans police and FBI, the complaint said. Scott admitted he picked up his grandfather's truck and claimed he was headed to an Uptown daiquiri shop, but the vehicle overheated somewhere near the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, less than a mile from Loomis' New Orleans office.

Scott allegedly said he pulled over for 35 minutes to let the truck cool and then drove around for another half-hour - never accompanied by anyone else - before heading back to New Orleans East to return it to his grandfather. He denied ever going near the Campus Federal, according to the complaint.

Surveillance video from businesses near the bank that day, though, showed the truck drive past the branch that day, and one eyewitness placed the vehicle a block away, the complaint said.

Meanwhile, Scott allegedly said he lost his phone May 29 and had not found it. But his phone was used to place calls to Kieffer on May 24, May 27 and then both before and after McBride's slaying May 31, the complaint said.

© 2017 WWL-TV