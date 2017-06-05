Man arrested after admitting to double shooting, police say

Quinnon Adams (Photo: Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

NEW ORLEANS – Police have arrested a man they say admitted to shooting two people late Saturday in Uptown.

Quinnon Adams, 33, was booked with two counts of aggravated battery and illegal use of a weapon in connection with the shooting in the 2900 block of Upperline Street.

The victims were in the backyard of a home about 11:35 p.m. when Adams pulled out a .40-caliber Ruger handgun and opened fire, police allege.

One victim was shot in the neck, groin and thigh; the other was struck in the hip.

Police said Adams ran away to the 2800 block of Baronne Street, where he called police and told them he shot someone.

Adams reportedly had the gun used in the shooting when police arrived to arrest him.

