Arrest made in Lakeside mall hit-and-run, victim still hospitalized

METAIRIE -- The man accused of hitting and seriously injuring a woman with an SUV in a garage at Lakeside Shopping Center is in custody.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Kameron Sears, 25, of Destrehan, surrendered to detectives Friday afternoon.

The JPSO said Sears was driving a red 2008 Nissan Armada through the garage near JC Penney when he hit the 61-year-old victim from behind Thursday afternoon, fracturing her skull. Sears then drove away, the JPSO said.

Sears was apparently moving a co-workers SUV when he hit the woman, the JPSO said.

Witnesses were able to get the SUV's license plate number as it drove away, which led investigators to Sears. The JPSO said Sears has an attorney and did not make a statement to detectives.

Sears will be booked with hit-and-run and negligent injuring.

The woman he hit remains in the hospital in serious condition, the JPSO said.

In 2011, Sears entered a guilty plea for a hit-and-run charge in St. Charles Parish. He also pleaded guilty in 2013 to possession of drug paraphernalia.

In Jefferson Parish, he was wanted on an outstanding warrant in 2015 accusing him of failing to show up for his arraignment after an arrest on a charge of possession of marijuana. He also was previously ticketed for driving with a suspended license.

New Orleans Advocate staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas contributed to this report.

