Man arrested after standoff with NOPD Swat team in St. Roch

ST. ROCH – A man was arrested on burglary and robbery charges after a standoff with NOPD’s Swat team on Saturday.

The standoff occurred near the St. Roch/ North Miro and North Johnson street area, police say.

The standoff began around 4:45 p.m. when officers investigated call of a suspicious man. Officers recognized the man to be wanted by NOPD.

Officers tried to stop the man but he ran down the street and put a gun to his head, police say.

Negotiators arrived on scene and the man, identified as 34-year-old Etienne Cager, was later taken into custody.

Cager was wanted for aggravated burglary, armed robbery and simple criminal damage to property.

© 2017 WWL-TV