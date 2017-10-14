Man arrested after standoff with NOPD Swat team in St. Roch

ST. ROCH – A man was arrested on burglary and robbery charges after a standoff with NOPD’s Swat team on Saturday.
The standoff occurred near the St. Roch/ North Miro and North Johnson street area, police say.
The standoff began around 4:45 p.m. when officers investigated call of a suspicious man. Officers recognized the man to be wanted by NOPD.
Officers tried to stop the man but he ran down the street and put a gun to his head, police say.
Negotiators arrived on scene and the man, identified as 34-year-old Etienne Cager, was later taken into custody.
Cager was wanted for aggravated burglary, armed robbery and simple criminal damage to property.
