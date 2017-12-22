Man arrested after threatening to kill Slidell church members, St. Tammany authorities say

Dusty Gerchow (Photo: St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office)

SLIDELL -- A man was arrested Friday after he made threats against a Slidell church, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies on Tuesday found a large supply of guns, ammunition and body armor inside 37-year-old Dusty Gerchow's home after someone called the Sheriff's Office to tell them about threats to kill members of the Open Arms Ministries congregation.

St. Tammany officials said Gerchow was taken into custody and brought to an unspecified facility in St. Charles Parish to be evaluated, said Deputy Meredith Timberlake, a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. A protective order was also issued against Gerchow.

Gerchow was released from the facility in St. Charles Parish on Friday and booked into the jail there as a fugitive from St. Tammany. He will later be brought to the St. Tammany Parish jail and booked on a charge of terrorizing, Timberlake said.

St. Tammany authorities said Gerchow was associated with the church and known by the congregation and pastor. They also said officials have been in touch with him in the past "regarding disturbances and reports of erratic behavior on his part."

