Man arrested, booked with fighting police officer after hiding in home

NEW ORLEANS -- A man is in jail Monday after police said he hid in a home and fought an officer, before running off.

According to police, David Hester, 27, was taking into custody while hiding in a Little Woods home.

Police said April 13, an officer was asked to escort a woman inside a home in New Orleans East to get her things. When they officer went inside, police said Hester was found hiding in the bedroom. The officer order Hester out, but officials said Hester fought the officer before running away.

Around 10:45, a Seventh District officer went to the same home to look for Hester. Police said when the officer arrived, a resident said Hester was not there. However, when the officer searched the home, authorities said Hester was hiding in the bathroom.

Hester faces various charges, including battery of a police officer, stalking and domestic battery.

© 2017 WWL-TV