Man arrested in connection with 7th Ward murder

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 11:57 AM. CDT July 02, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – A man is in jail Sunday after police say he fatally shot another man in his car in the 7th Ward.

Levour Jiles, 36, was arrested in connection with a June 23 shooting at the corner of St. Bernard Avenue and North Roman Street.

Police said they found Arthur Hubbard in a white Pontiac G6 that had crashed into two parked cars near the corner. Hubbard was shot multiple times and later died at a hospital, police said.

Jiles was booked with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

