Man arrested in connection with shooting police believe led to Gert Town murder

NEW ORLEANS - The man suspected in a shooting that police believe led to his girlfriend's death is behind bars Thursday morning.

Devin Anderson, 25, was booked into the Orleans Justice Center after being transferred from a jail in Florida.

New Orleans police believe Anderson shot a man who reportedly got into a fight with his girlfriend in June, 21-year-old Brayanta Ketchens.

Ketchens was killed in a shooting hours later.

Police said a group of men forced their way into her home. According to the New Orleans Advocate, the brother of the man Anderson shot was among those who broke into the home.

Click here to read more about this story on The New Orleans Advocate's website.

© 2017 WWL-TV