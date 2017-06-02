Man arrested in connection with six armed robberies

Courtesy NOPD

NEW ORLEANS – A police believe is responsible for at least six armed robberies is behind bars.

Furnell Lockett, 28, was booked with nine counts of armed robbery, police said.

Police said they arrested Luckett during the investigation of an armed robbery that happened in the 1200 block of First Street on July 27.

After Luckett was arrested, police said they connected him to several other armed robberies.

Those crimes include:

- An armed robbery in the 1200 block of First Street on July 27, 2016.

- An armed robbery at the intersection of Josephine and Brainard streets on May 20.

- An armed robbery in the 1900 block of Prytania Street on May 26.

- An armed robbery in the 1200 block of Delachaise Street on May 26.

- An armed robbery in the 1100 block of Philip Street on May 27.

Luckett was booked on armed robbery with a firearm charges in each crime.

Anyone with information on any of these crimes is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

