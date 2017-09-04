Man arrested in fatal crash involving motorcyclist on LA 23

PLAQUEMINES PARISH – One man was arrested for vehicular homicide after a crash on LA 23 claimed the life of a motorcyclist on Sunday night.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. as 31-year-old Troy Sino of Meraux was driving a 2011 Kawaski motorcycle at a high rate of speed in the right lane on LA 23 north. A Nissan Titan truck, driven by 68-year-old Carol Sylve of Belle Chasse, was backing out of a private drive onto LA 23 near Brook Street, Louisiana State Police say. As the truck backed into the right lane of the highway, the motorcycle struck the rear of the truck. Sino was ejected from the motorcycle and died on the scene.

According to Louisiana State Police, Sylve was given a breath test and tested above the legal alcohol limit. He was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide, DWI, improper backing and driving with no seat belt. Sylve was booked into the Plaquemines Parish Jail.

